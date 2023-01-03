Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $49,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.70 and its 200 day moving average is $156.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

