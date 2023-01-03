Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 74,981 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,981 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 4.21% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $50,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RODM. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth $26,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 401,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,445,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,460,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 813,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 142,558 shares in the last quarter.

RODM stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

