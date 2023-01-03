Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $51.63 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $51,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

ITW opened at $220.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average is $203.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

