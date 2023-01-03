Clarius Group LLC Buys 452 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

