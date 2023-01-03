McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Snap by 31.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,252,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962.

SNAP stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $48.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

