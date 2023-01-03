Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

