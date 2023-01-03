Xponance Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

