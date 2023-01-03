Xponance Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $257.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $350.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

