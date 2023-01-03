Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 46.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 70.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of YUM opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.