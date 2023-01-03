Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 779.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,167,000 after acquiring an additional 317,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,010.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 205,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $336.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

