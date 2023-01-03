Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after buying an additional 638,811 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

