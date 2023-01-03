Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 61,687 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.