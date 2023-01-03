Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $54.10 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $54,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

