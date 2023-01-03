Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 136,496 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $62,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

