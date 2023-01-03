Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,310 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $59,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Dollar General by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar General by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $246.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.63. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

