AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,688 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 58,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

