Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,897 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.40% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

