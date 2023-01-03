AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,144 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $486.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.48 and its 200 day moving average is $439.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $351.55 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

