AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63,830 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,830 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 8.03% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

