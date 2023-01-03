AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,757 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

