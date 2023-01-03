AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,746 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

