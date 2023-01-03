AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 46,137 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $126.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

