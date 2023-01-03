AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

