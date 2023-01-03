AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,268,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,097,000 after acquiring an additional 313,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

SPGI opened at $334.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.86. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $473.93. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.