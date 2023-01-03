AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after acquiring an additional 221,232 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.