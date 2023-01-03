AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,559 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,559 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 28,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 252.6% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

