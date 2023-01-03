AE Wealth Management LLC Has $15.49 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

