AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.31. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

