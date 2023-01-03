AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.78 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

AMD stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

