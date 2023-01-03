AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,548 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRU opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

