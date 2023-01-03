AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,225 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

EDIV stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.