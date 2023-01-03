AE Wealth Management LLC Has $15.50 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

