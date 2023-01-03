AE Wealth Management LLC Has $17.26 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,150 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.78% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 635.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.