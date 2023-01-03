Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 16,767 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $72,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

