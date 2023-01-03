Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 121 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
