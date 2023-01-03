Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.