TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average of $202.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

