Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.