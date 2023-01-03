Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.