The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.