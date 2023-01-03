Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $407.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

