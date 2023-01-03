Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

