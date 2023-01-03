Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

