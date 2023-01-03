Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,170 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OFS Capital worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OFS Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.73.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

