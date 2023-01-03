Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.65 and a 200-day moving average of $176.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

