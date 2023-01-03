Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,464 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $82,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 28.3% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $284.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

