Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $83,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.