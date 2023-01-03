GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

