Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 257,231 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,386,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $87,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 105,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:FLQL opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

