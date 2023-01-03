Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,055 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $80,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

